Broker Expo

Company profile

Acturis is the leading, award-winning software-as-a-service provider to the general insurance industry.

The Acturis SaaS platform is an administration, distribution and underwriting platform used by insurance brokers and underwriters. It now has over 22,000 users across over 450 UK sites. Acturis drives innovation in both personal and commercial lines and leads the way in real-time integrations between brokers, insurers and MGAs.

The company’s consistent track record of innovation and delivery has been recognised by multiple technology and industry awards, including Outsourced Partner of the Year at the British Insurance Awards.

The Acturis Group also includes NIS, ICE Insuretech, Acturis Deutschland, Acturis Canada and Add Value Assurances.

At Acturis we don't talk about digital transformation, we deliver it.

This ability to meet the transformational demands of our clients has been the key to our success. From an ambitious idea in 2000, Acturis has become the tech provider of choice for brokers, insurers and MGAs throughout the UK and internationally.

Supporting 95,000 users in over 40 countries, Acturis has built a leading position in every market it operates in. This hasn’t come about by chance – since day one our goal has been to be the best and, in that respect, nothing has changed.

But with our unique approach to software, we have helped drive much of the change the insurance industry has seen over the last 20 years. Because at Acturis, we don’t just connect markets – we create them.

For more information, visit www.acturis.com