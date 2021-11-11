Broker Expo
Broker Expo is the only UK event that enables both brokers & insurers to do more business in 1 day than in 3 months. Meet contacts to advance your work, join sessions tackling key issues facing the broking community and get the business takeaways needed to bring back to the office.
In Conversation with Frank Warren
During this 45 minute session, journalist and broadcaster Colin Murray will explore the extraordinary life and exploits of one of the most renowned promoters in boxing. They will reflect on his extraordinary career that has spanned more than 40 years, and explore the battles he has had to win to reach and remain at the top, not least surviving being shot at point-blank range in an assassination attempt back in 1989!
The AXA Commercial teams are looking forward to seeing you for our first face to face event since the pandemic, no dial in required! There’ll be representatives from across AXA Commercial including: Broker Elevate, eTrade, Schemes, Vantage Mid-Market and our local branches who’ll be on hand to find the right cover and services to help you and your clients ‘Know You Can’. We’ll also be giving away a signed Liverpool FC shirt. So join us for a coffee at our stand and don’t forget to drop into the sessions on the Broker Expo mid-market Content Zone which we’re sponsoring.
A combination of specialism and expertise has over the course of a century, made Hiscox one of the UK’s leading insurers of higher value homes and their contents. We believe that by specialising, we can provide a superior cover to your clients and have an award winning claims team who will respond to you efficiently if things go wrong.
Home and contents insurance
Hiscox 606 Home insurance policy is a premium home insurance product tailored towards clients who value the personal service and advice available from a broker.
Motor insurance
Hiscox Motor Insurance has been designed specifically for drivers of higher value cars in the UK. We also offer a bespoke policy for classic cars.
Overseas home insurance
We have a wealth of experience in covering both higher value main homes and holiday homes abroad.
Fine art insurance
We've been sharing our clients' passion for fine art and collectibles for more than 40 years and provide bespoke cover for your clients with private collections.
Open GI is a specialist software company that offers unique solutions, trusted by brokers, underwriting agencies, insurers and MGAs. We work together with our partners to develop robust and reliable technologies that not only solve problems but present new opportunities for our customers.
Our 40 years’ experience and expertise deliver the digital technology services our customers need. The Core and Mobius systems have the trading capability to deliver across multiple lines and channels customised to the desired customer brand. They allow simple integration with our diverse partner network and are supported by the latest eCommerce technologies and responsive mobile solutions
NMU is an award-winning provider of insurance solutions across a range of product lines.
We are the first choice for brokers, whether they are looking to secure the widest levels of cover available on straightforward wordings or for tailor-made or innovative solutions.
Our team of professionals based across the UK, provides customers with an in-depth product knowledge and a real personal service. At the heart of our business are competitiveness, service, attention to detail, innovation, flexibility and the fair treatment of customers.
Who can you meet?
Company Description: ABACUS offers a range of standard and bespoke insurance products to our agent base of professional insurance intermediaries.
- Residential Let Property
- Commercial Let Property
- Residential & Commercial Let Portfolios
- Unoccupied Residential Property
- Unoccupied Commercial Property
- Holiday & 2nd Homes
- Terrorism
- Legal Expenses
- Legal Expenses & Rent Guarantee
Acrisure is the fastest growing insurance broker in industry history and one of the top 10 brokers globally, with the mission to become the most tech-enabled broker in the world. Unlike many of our PE owned peers, we are owned and controlled by our management and are proud of this differentiation. We deliver the highest quality insurance solutions through our growing global network.
Instead of disrupting a busines’ success by imposing change, we offer a partnership that honours and celebrates their strengths including retaining local brands. We believe this non-disruptive approach is what differentiates us from the industry and our competitors.
Acrisure is focused on bringing the proven success of our model in the US to the UK Retail broking market. To date, we have made two flagship acquisitions: Acrisure Re (previously Beach & Associates), a reinsurance broker and advisory services firm, and MGAM Limited. MGAM Limited (“MGAM”) is an insurance Managing General Agency that currently operates as an UK SME Insurance provider. MGAM has established itself as a high growth MGA with footholds in both traditional and InsurTech distribution.
Our strategy for the UK Retail broking market is ambitious and we aim to create a scale business which is a truly differentiated offering to our competitors, this includes an Acrisure Network. If our approach and ambition resonates with you, we look forward to speaking with you on 11 November.
Acturis is the leading, award-winning software-as-a-service provider to the general insurance industry.
The Acturis SaaS platform is an administration, distribution and underwriting platform used by insurance brokers and underwriters. It now has over 22,000 users across over 450 UK sites. Acturis drives innovation in both personal and commercial lines and leads the way in real-time integrations between brokers, insurers and MGAs.
The company’s consistent track record of innovation and delivery has been recognised by multiple technology and industry awards, including Outsourced Partner of the Year at the British Insurance Awards.
The Acturis Group also includes NIS, ICE Insuretech, Acturis Deutschland, Acturis Canada and Add Value Assurances.
At Acturis we don't talk about digital transformation, we deliver it.
This ability to meet the transformational demands of our clients has been the key to our success. From an ambitious idea in 2000, Acturis has become the tech provider of choice for brokers, insurers and MGAs throughout the UK and internationally.
Supporting 95,000 users in over 40 countries, Acturis has built a leading position in every market it operates in. This hasn’t come about by chance – since day one our goal has been to be the best and, in that respect, nothing has changed.
But with our unique approach to software, we have helped drive much of the change the insurance industry has seen over the last 20 years. Because at Acturis, we don’t just connect markets – we create them.
At Ageas, we’re set on making things straightforward – for you and your customers.
We understand customers want flexibility in cover, and confidence in their insurance provider. We get personal lines, and our focus is on providing products to suit customers’ needs, matched with an award-winning service. Across home and motor, we’re committed to leading the way.
We get personal lines. So let's get to work.
ALPS is one of the UK’s leading providers of Motor Claims Solutions, Legal Expenses and Additional Products and Schemes to Insurance Brokers, Networks & Intermediaries, all backed by an Award-Winning Service and a Commitment to Innovation.
We understand the importance of listening to our customers to provide products and services which meet the demand of a varied client base, and as such our approach is focused on giving a personal service and providing bespoke arrangements.
Alternative Risk Management Limited
Europe’s largest independent captive manager
Alternative Risk Management (“ARM”) provides insurance management and company administration services to a broad range of clients including PLCs, SMEs, the public sector and private individuals.
We have over 80 captive entities under management and our clients participate in virtually every class of risk on a global scale. We have close relationships with many regional and independent brokers.
ARM has been in operation since 1996 and, with our 24-strong staff, we have the experience and professional expertise to develop innovative insurance solutions for our clients.
THB’s new name is Amwins Global Risks. We’re still based in London and we still have dedicated teams serving only UK brokers with UK risks. And yes, we are still 100% wholesale – we have no competing retail arm. With the power of $26 billion in annual premium working for our UK clients just as much as for our global clients.”
Angel Risk Management offers an intelligent online insurance solution for your SME clients’ needs, including its enhanced standalone Terrorism product - which now offers higher limits of up to £250,000,000 with zero deductible, as standard.
Angel’s other products include Professional Liability, D&O, a competitively priced Cyber offering, Sports & Leisure for clubs, coaches and trainers, Event Liability & Cancellation, and Prize Indemnity. Angel is pleased to announce that it’s new Marine Cargo cover will be available soon!
All of Angel’s products are available via our sophisticated and easy-to-use online QuickQuote portal.
Ansvar are a broker-only insurance company, based in Eastbourne in East Sussex, who specialise in charity, not-for-profit and faith insurance. We’ve been insuring those that help others for over 60 years now and our range of products, available through our network of broker partners, is extensive.
We believe that we really live and breathe the company ethics; we don’t just talk about it, we genuinely do it and over 74% of staff are either involved with a charity personally, or support charities through various company fundraising schemes.
A-Plan Group was established in 1963 and is one of the largest specialist insurance distribution groups in the UK. Its businesses, which include A-Plan and Endsleigh, provide commercial and personal lines cover for a varied range of clients through its network of branches and centres, looking after the motor and home insurance requirements of the general public, as well as the more specialist needs of high net worth individuals, students, businesses and those with specialist vehicles and homes.
As a broker, A-Plan provides an advised and tailored service with high standards of personal care to its clients, ensuring that policies are properly explained and closely match the needs of its clients. The A-Plan Group blends digital distribution and personal service over the telephone or face to face through its high street network, to serve clients at a personal level from arranging the policy to making a claim.
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
With a focus on SME Package Insurance for the Food & Hospitality sector and Professional Indemnity Insurance for a wide range of trades, we provide regional, independent brokers with specialist products built on true expertise.
We’re making small business insurance hassle-free by providing brokers with a simple quote and bind process to help boost speed and productivity. We believe in being accessible, in keeping the gap between digital process and real word decision-makers to minutes and hours, not days.
Our excellent service, innovative offering and determination to create long-lasting relationships with our partners sets us apart from others. But, most of all, our underwriting capacity is always “A” rated.
With a team of experienced underwriters, keen to trade and always happy to have a chat, come and see us today to find out more about working with us.
ARAG is an internationally successful, innovative quality insurer, independent and family owned - providing access to justice since 1935.
We provide an innovative and comprehensive range of legal expenses insurance and assistance products to brokers, insurers and underwriting agents.
Our products allow brokers to offer legal protection to businesses, families, motorists, and landlords.
Great service should keep customers coming back to you time and again! But what if there was a way that you could improve your service proposition without increasing your overheads?
Aspray Ltd are award-winning loss assessors, who help policyholders throughout the UK make successful buildings insurance claims. There is no charge for the service provided Aspray use their vetted contractors to complete the repairs. Aspray works with brokers to help smooth the claims and reinstatement processes for both residential and commercial property owners.
For more information regarding the Aspray service, visit stand 25.
AX is the leading provider of accident aftercare services alongside intelligent software and in-car connected devices, delivered via its two operating divisions: AX Automotive and AX Innovation.
AX Automotive delivers vital support to businesses and drivers in the event of an accident, providing accident assistance services including vehicle replacement, repair and recovery with an emphasis on exceptional customer service.
AX Innovation pioneers a growing suite of vehicle technology products, combining intelligent software and insurance with in-car devices and human expertise to help you Manage, Connect and Protect your vehicles.
Formed in 2000 we continue to innovate and offer brokers new funding solutions to ensure they are positioned to offer their clients the very best service. Bexhill UK revolutionised the premium finance market with a unique in-house facility for insurance brokers and insurers who want the convenience and rewards that come with running their own premium finance company. As well as being the first organisation in the country to provide an in-house finance facility, Bexhill UK also provides a more traditional finance model which is both simple to set up and easy to administer. With our expertise and technology we are sure we can provide you with a facility to suit your requirements.
At Blink Intermediary Solutions we champion independent brokers by providing access to a broad range of insurance solutions to help you compete:
- We connect brokers to a diverse panel of Insurers
- We offer Personal and Commercial insurance products
- There are no fees or minimum support levels
- We can sit alongside existing markets or networks
- Our approach is unique and exclusive
- We develop real relationships
- We are a Lloyd’s broker
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) is the UK’s leading general insurance intermediary organisation representing the interests of insurance brokers, intermediaries and their customers.
BIBA membership includes around 1800 regulated firms, employing more than 100,000 staff. General insurance brokers contribute 1% of GDP to the UK economy; they arrange 67% of all general insurance with a premium totalling £65.1bn and 81% of all commercial insurance business. Insurance brokers put their customers’ interests first, providing advice, access to suitable insurance protection and risk management.
BIBA receives hundreds of thousands of enquiries per year to its Find Insurance Services, online and via the telephone, which are directed to insurance broking firms.
BIBA is the voice of the sector advising members, Government, regulators, consumer bodies and other stakeholders on key insurance issues
Bravo Networks houses two of the largest networks of independent regional brokers in the UK: Broker Network and Compass.
With 700+ members, the Networks boast 60% of the UK market share in the network space. Its main aim is to grow, protect and support brokers at every stage of their journey, drawing on a strong insurer panel to drive powerful trading solutions, while also providing expertise in areas like HR, Compliance and Marketing. Its flexible proposition ranges from digital toolkits to full consultancy.
Bringing together a diverse community to collaborate and innovate, Bravo Networks places the customer front and centre.
At British Engineering Services, it’s our priority to help make sure our broker partners and your clients leave nothing to chance. For over 160 years, our highly skilled engineer surveyors and engineering consultants
have inspected, tested and reported on industrial machinery in order to keep UK industry, businesses and the public safe.
Testing, inspections and machinery reliability is everything we do so that’s what gets 100% of our focus. With a team of more than 850 experts, we know everything there is to know about all of the relevant legislation, helping keep our customers safe and compliant and their machinery and equipment operational, no matter what.
If you take risk seriously there’s no other option, leave nothing to chance with British Engineering Services
Brunel Wholesale is a department purely dedicated to insurance brokers. We assist brokers in placing professional indemnity insurance and related liabilities for both them and their clients. Brunel Wholesale is part of Brunel Professions – one of the largest PII brokers in the UK, with over 7,000 clients nationwide and GWP in PII of over £60million.
Brunel is a specialist, independent PI broker. Both you and your clients can benefit from our wealth of experience and bespoke wordings. We place cover for all types of professional firms, specialising in larger and more complex placements, previous claims and high limits of indemnity.
Cobra Network is an established broker network dedicated to supporting and championing the independent insurance broker, since 2003.
Our market relationships, industry experience, buying power and placement facilities enable our broker partners to compete more effectively in an increasingly demanding marketplace. Whether you're a new start-up or a well-established insurance broker, we are here to support your needs. It doesn't cost anything to join, and membership includes a range of FREE business benefits and services. Plus, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to Cobra Network Underwriting and Cobra Network Broking Desk, giving you more choice of products and markets to offer your clients.
The Chartered Insurance Institute is the professional body dedicated to building trust in the insurance and financial planning profession. Our strapline Standards. Professionalism. Trust. embodies our commitment to driving confidence in the power of professional standards: competence, integrity and care for the customer. We deliver that commitment through relevant learning, insightful leadership and an engaged membership.
Our 125,000 members commit to high professional standards by maintaining continuing professional development and abiding by our Code of Ethics. The Chartered Insurance Institute is proud to be a member of the Chartered Body Alliance and the Institute for Global Insurance Education.
Close Brothers Premium Finance is the UK’s longest established premium finance provider; at the forefront when it comes to innovation, technology and service for brokers, we provide more than 2.4 million businesses and individuals with an alternative to lump-sum insurance payments.
We offer simple and convenient monthly payments that suit customers’ needs, enabling commercial customers to free-up capital to use elsewhere and individuals to have more control of their finances.
By offering the broadest range of products in the market, our premium finance solution helps brokers to manage their businesses more efficiently, with quicker collection, reduced credit control and improved cash flow.
Working in partnership, we can help brokers grow their businesses; providing a second income stream with regular incoming payments.
Embedding our core values of service, expertise and relationships has led to £900m of premiums migrating to us over the last three years.
Coplus has been a successful FNOL and Ancillaries provider for over 30 years, developing knowledge and understanding that helps our partners to provide competitive, quality service to customers. Our Insurance Product business is built upon excellence in product design, technical pricing and superior claims handling. Based in Norwich we provide 24 hour contact centre assistance alongside online claims journeys. We work with brokers and insurers of all sizes, building bespoke schemes and through our ancillary e-trading platform Brokerplus.
Technology + People
Solving claims challenges
through innovation and expertise.
For more than 80 years, Crawford has led the industry through a relentless investment in people and the innovative tools that empower them. This unique combination enables us to provide unrivalled claims management solutions to insurance carriers, insurance brokers and corporations worldwide.
• Loss Adjusting
• Third Party Administration
• Managed Repair
• On-Demand Services
• Catastrophe Response
At Crawford, we're not just embracing change, we're leading it. We're thinking beyond the traditional and bringing together digital solutions to meet our customers' needs today while anticipating the needs of tomorrow.
We would be happy to provide you with more information on our range of services and worldwide capabilities and investment in innovation.
For further information or to book a meeting in advance, please contact a member of our team or email [email protected]
An MGA of almost 10 years, working with brokers across the UK to write Professional Indemnity, Employment Dispute, D&O, Legal Expenses insurance and liabilities. Backed by an A-rated insurer, we have the flexibility and authority to write terms that work for brokers and their SME clients. As a service-driven, SME ourselves, we build long-term relationships with our brokers to offer quality, reliable protection.
Working with Custodian Insurance gives you:
- Access to quality professional indemnity
- A competitive edge with exclusive quotes
- Excellent claims-handling
- Ability and authority to “do deals”
- Work to broker’s timelines rather than ours
- A ‘One stop shop’
- A rated Blue chip backing
dart Compliance Limited is a dedicated General Insurance FCA Compliance Consultancy working with Intermediaries and other Insurance businesses to assist them in meeting their FCA regulatory compliance obligations.
With a range of regular subscription services, fixed-price application assistance and a variety of healthchecks using their unique ‘REaCH’ system, as well as bespoke compliance consultancy they provide expert, regular hands-on help and advice on meeting the FCA rules, which are appropriate to the individual business.
‘Established in 2002, we are specialist, multi award winning, commercial motor vehicle insurers for most occupations but in particular Haulage, Couriers & Waste/Recycling risks. We look to offer innovative and sustainable, fleet, individual and multi-vehicle policies with our insurer partners, 'A' rated Great Lakes Insurance SE and Carraig Insurance Company Ltd. Access us via certain wholesalers or speak to us about an agency. 2021 NIA Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year’
Professional – Experienced - Independent
Doerr Dallas Valuations is a truly independent and niche Valuation company offering Valuations for Insurance replacement, Probate, Divorce and Tax Planning purposes of Art, Antiques, Jewellery, Silver, Watches, Books, Classic Cars and more.
Our team includes most renowned and internationally recognised valuations specialists working throughout the UK and Europe and we offer such a degree of personal attention that clients could be completely confident in the service they receive.
Company Description
The legal market has changed profoundly in the last decade and the speed of change continues to increase. There is a clear and growing desire for legal services to be delivered in an easier and more efficient way.
So we’ve listened to our clients and designed a range of services to meet these needs. Our vision is to deliver integrated legal and business services on a global scale through our three offerings;
- Legal Advisory
-
Premium legal advice and excellent client service. Our teams bring commercial intelligence and industry sector relevant experienc
- Mindcrest
-
Outsourced and process led legal services, which standardise, systematise, scale and optimise legal workflows.
- Connected Services
-
Products and business services that enhance our legal offerings
Our ability to seamlessly combine any number of these services to deliver bespoke solutions for our clients is our key differentiator. Our Integrated Legal Management approach delivers greater efficiency, price certainty and transparency for our clients. All of this, without compromising on quality or service.
Empower Development
Developing Insurance Professionals
Empower Development helps insurance professionals achieve training and qualification goals.
We work with individuals and organisations across the market providing everything from CII revision courses, one-to-one coaching, and team building events, to technical and soft skills training. Our expert trainers are backed by decades of insurance experience, allowing us to meet you where you’re at in your career, and help you get to the next level.
Come find our stand at Broker Expo to claim your free study pack with revision cards, workbooks and study materials for the first 50 visitors. Find out more at www.empowerdevelopment.co.uk
Founded in 1998, Epoq was one of the first to innovate legal services and is now the trusted provider of smart LegalTech and InsurTech solutions to over 60 brands across the UK and US.
Our latest product, Business Risk Protection, is designed to protect SMEs from start up to scale up through access to a range of legal and compliance tools and services provided by regulated lawyers.
For brokers, Business Risk Protection is a high-value, service-led proposition designed to engage clients, aid retention and generate new revenue. It can be sold alongside commercial policies or embedded as a free benefit.
Fire Aware is a membership organisation which looks to promote good moral performance in the delivery of fire safety. Encompassing all those who develop, design, construct, manage, or rent buildings, Fire Aware raises awareness of the importance of the safety of the end user, and identifies member companies as businesses that care about their obligations to keep people safe. By signing up to a charter of discipline specific moral commitments, Fire Aware members can identify this intent to their clients, supply chain, peers, and importantly to the general public who will recognise the Fire Aware logo as a symbol that gives peace of mind to their customers. The moral charter can be used as a contract condition, or a procurement obligation, allowing clients to measure performance against moral commitments made, and report underperformance to the Fire Aware organisation, who will look to work with the underperforming company to improve this position, in the case of continued poor performance, remove membership, removing the risk from the marketplace. Fire Aware looks to strengthen the performance of the related sectors by removing the bad actors leaving only those companies with good moral positions in place. Membership of Fire Aware allows access to the Fire Aware website which acts as a community for those looking for information to interact with those who can provide it. Fire Aware acts as a benevolent organization with net membership fees reinvested in fire safety research and development and used to support underfunding in the Fire and Rescue Services
Geo Specialty operates across multiple business lines for both the UK and international markets presenting a unique blend of Geo products and brands with dedicated underwriting teams. The diverse range of Geo products lines and solutions include Political Violence & Terrorism, Sports & Leisure, International Property, Marine and Marine Trade.
Geo Specialty is also home to Lutine - a business protection solutions provider; PFP, a tax advice and fee protection business; Thames Underwriting, a specialist underwriting business providing Construction, Leisure and Commercial insurance solutions; Bravo Networks Underwriting, the only MGA exclusively available to members of Bravo Networks, Broker Network and Compass Network; and Geo Europe who provide efficient access to capacity and tailor-made insurance solutions for business segments across Continental Europe.
GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients offers a fresh proposition for insurance brokers and intermediaries specifically designed for high net worth clients who have unique and complex risks. As a part of Munich Re Group, we leverage state-of-the art technologies and unrivalled underwriting expertise to deliver a wide range of personal insurance solutions in one digital platform that enable a seamless quote to buy journey for you. We take a modular approach, providing covers to fit your clients' need - no matter how complex and flexible they require. Our dedicated Concierge Service ensures your clients’ claim is treated with care and efficiency from start to finish.
About us.
Flock was founded on the conviction that insurance was no longer fit for purpose in our fast-moving, hyper-connected world.
We set out to bridge the gap between the insurance industry of today and the emerging technologies of tomorrow.
We’re building a global, fully digital insurance company for connected and autonomous vehicles.
Modus are an award-winning, insurtech MGA (managing general agent), established by a team of industry experts in 2015 as a data-driven insurance product provider.
We unite traditional insurance disciplines with cutting-edge technology to offer fully-automated, e-traded insurance products & solutions for our partner brokers. Modus distribute products via UK based, FCA authorised insurance intermediaries.
We offer 5 core products to the market:
Commercial Property Owners
Residential Property
Short-Term Residential
Unoccupied Property
Flood Excess
FloodFlash is a new type of rapid-payout flood insurance. It uses the latest data modelling and tech to bring parametric insurance to UK businesses for the first time. The result is fast, easy and flexible cover that pays claims within days of a flood.
FloodFlash is great for any commercial property client that:
- can’t get flood cover elsewhere
- has flood limits or exclusions on their policy
- can only get quotes from one or two providers (a sign of loaded premiums)
- has an excess on their policy
- needs a fast payout to reduce BI
Quotes are available for any commercial property including landlords and housing associations. It doesn’t matter if the property has flooded before. Plus, FloodFlash can be used as an add-on to the primary policy, so you can use it to cover BI or other losses that don’t fall under the traditional cover without changing from a preferred insurer.
Home & Legacy is delighted to be exhibiting at Broker Expo Coventry 2021.
With more than 25 years’ experience, Home & Legacy is one of the UK’s leading providers of high net worth insurance specialising in tailoring the right policies for your clients.
Come and talk to our Business Development Managers to find out how we have been developing our online portal, H&L Online, and what’s new for Home & Legacy.
ICW is one of the leading providers of latent defects insurance. With offices in London, Belfast and South Shields, we've built a wide-reaching reputation for impeccable customer service, A-rated cover and excellent links with every major mortgage lender. Specialising in structural insurance warranties, ICW strives to be the partner of choice to brokers, developers and homeowners, delivering high standards of customer service with a personal touch. We'd love to chat with you during Broker Expo - if you are interested in finding out more about the benefits of working with ICW please connect with us during the event.
IDEX Consulting is an innovative Business Growth Consultancy specialising in the Insurance, Financial Services & Legal sectors across the UK and Internationally. IDEX was originally founded as a specialist Recruitment Consultancy back in 2006, focussing on adding value to our clients through quality service, innovative solutions and a unique methodology.
Since then, we have evolved to offer a range of tailored solutions to assist individual businesses achieve their growth objectives through a combination of Talent Acquisition, Business Acquisition (M&A) and Advisory services, all while standing by our mantra of “Taking pride in making you successful”.
A cloud-based policy admin platform for brokers built for automation and e-commerce
Ignite Broker, our flagship system, provides end-to-end policy management, from quote & buy online to a full customer self-service portal, from niche bordereaux schemes to full-cycle EDI. We are unique in being entirely cloud-based and in using a single shared code base: so all our clients get upgrades twice a month. No more insurance legacy systems.
Integra Insurance Solutions Ltd (Integra) is delighted to be exhibiting at Broker Expo again. We are a UK based MGA that specialise in home insurance and offer meaningful solutions for brokers, schemes, affinities and the insurtech community. As part of the Talanx Group we offer first class security through our parent Hannover Re and our capacity provider HDI Global Specialty.
Please join us on stand 44 to learn more about Integra.
Integrity Claims Management Ltd is a family run business, since 1999. We are proud of our heritage and reputation for outstanding quality of services and exceptional customer care.
We are the only accident management company that offers a suitable replacement vehicle regardless of accident liability, providing a total mobility solution. We own an extensive fleet of replacement vehicles, a recovery fleet and vehicle repair centres. We also work in association with a team of specialist personal injury lawyers who will support you throughout the entire claims process. Working with Integrity is straightforward and convenient. You are dealing with one organisation from notification of your claim through to settlement, rather than having to liaise with multiple insurers and suppliers.
This year we were delighted to be named as one of the shortlisted finalists for 'Product Solution of the year - Insurance Claims Excellence awards 2021' for our Club 20 Multi-Policy; an accident cover and aftercare service. This removes the stress and inconvenience involved in administering the claim yourself. At Integrity, we will do everything for you.
We are available 24/7, 365 days a year to provide you and your clients with exceptional aftercare following a motor accident. Remember, with Integrity Club 20, regardless of accident liability, we will get you back on the road again, fast!
For over a decade, iprism has been delivering quality insurance solutions to UK brokers. Our highly experienced underwriters work closely with our brokers, treating each case separately and with flexibility. Our Commercial and Private Clients products are all underwritten by UK-based, rated insurers. That, combined with our market knowledge, makes iprism a successful insurance provider.
Jensten Group Ltd - Wholesale Division
Our Jensten Wholesale representatives will be on hand to discuss our wide range of products and services:
Policyfast, City Underwriters, and Gresham Underwriting for standard and non-standard SME. Quick and efficient e-trade through to individual underwriting services, our teams can help you find the right solution for your clients. Visit www.policyfast.co.uk, www.cityunderwriters.com and www.greshamonline.co.uk.
Our London market broking teams, Senior Wright and Tasker & Partners provide bespoke services for more complex risks. Visit www.seniorwright.co.uk and www.taskerpartners.com for more information.
We are part of the Kelliher Insurance Group, a Top 50 independent broker.
Based in the heart of the City, we are Lloyd’s accredited with access to a wide range of markets.
We build long-lasting relationships with regional and independent brokers who benefit from our specialist knowledge, and the one-to-one service that our account management structure guarantees.
Talk to us about construction, professional indemnity, property owners, media and entertainment and over 300 other types of business.
For nearly 30 years, Kindertons has helped over 1.5 million motorists get back out on the road, learning from each and every claim along the way and evolving our proposition to deliver the market-leading claims service we offer today.
Our mission is to deliver innovative and industry-leading insurance products and claim services that offer real value, support and protection to customers – when they need it most.
With an extensive portfolio of insurance products on offer, including our recently enhanced, Defaqto five-star rated Motor Legal Expenses policy, we provide the highest levels of protection and peace of mind for customers should the unexpected happen.
We are a proven trusted business partner already to some of the biggest names in the industry. In fact, 1 in 20 drivers on UK roads would currently benefit from our claims management service if they found themselves involved in an accident.
We combine innovative technology with a collaborative approach to transform the
commercial insurance broking model. We firmly believe that great insurance brokers
need to have state-of-the-art tools and supportive peers, but also to be trusted in
front of clients and the market. Traditional broking firms are often stuck with legacy technology where more and more brokers are spending too much time on administration rather than in front of
clients. This is why we’ve adopted a new, innovative way of running our organisation. We were voted Best Insurance Employer of 2020 by the industry’s leading publication. This is no accident - we’ve
purposefully designed a progressive and modern culture. We’re clearly doing things right, as we were re-nominated for 2021!
Multi Award Winning Recruitment consultancy dedicated to providing recruitment solutions to the Insurance and Financial Services industry.
Our trusted reputation is driven by our talented consultants, who boast many years of experience within the professional and financial services recruitment arena as well as hands on roles within their specialist market. Our ethos is to provide a proficient, confidential service with loyalty and dedication on all recruitment matters including permanent search, search & selection, mergers & acquisitions & RPO solutions.
Legal Protection Group
We provide a wide range of first class, innovative products, supported by an excellent customer and claims service. Drawing on many years of industry experience and expertise, we offer a professional, personal and honest service, with an in depth understanding of the Legal Protection insurance market. We believe this knowledge is essential to fully understand the needs of our business partners and their clients, and our aim is to enhance their reputations whilst supporting and protecting their customers.
To put it simply, we are everything legal expenses should be.
Cover options:
- Landlord Legal & Rent Protection
- Commercial Legal Protection
- Commercial Property Owner Legal Protection
- Residential Freeholder Legal Protection
- Family Legal Protection
- Motor Legal Protection (ULR)
- Caravan Leisure Legal Protection
- Student Guarantor Protection
- Tenant Deposit Legal Protection
- Watercraft Legal Protection
- Home Emergency Assistance (Private, Landlord & Commercial)
- Motor Breakdown Assistance (Private & Commercial)
- Vehicle Assist (Private)
- Key Protect
- GAP
- Excess Protect
- Residential Abortive Transaction Insurance (RATI)
At LexisNexis Risk Solutions, we believe in the power of data and advanced analytics for better risk management.
With over 40 years of expertise, we are the trusted data analytics provider for organisations seeking actionable insights to manage risks and improve results while upholding the highest standards for security and privacy.
We enable insurers, brokers and MGAs to improve decision-making, increase profitability and transform business performance with actionable insights from our data and analytics solutions. For more information visit risk.lexisnexis.co.uk/insurance.
Expert Help. With over 30 years’ experience helping policyholders achieve the quickest and fairest settlement of their claims, Lorega has a strong reputation for delivering professional and expert services, based on high levels of customer service. Our clear understanding of the needs of consumers has helped us launch a range of assistance products, providing SMEs and homeowners with valuable advice and expert services following disasters that significantly upset their businesses and daily lives. Our products include Loss Recovery Insurance. Visit us on stand 106 for more information.
Manchester Underwriting Management is a specialist underwriting agency providing quality products with quality capacity. We deal only with insurance brokers in the UK and around the world. Brokers deal directly with our experienced underwriters, which means we can provide a first class service on both underwriting and claims.
MUM Products:
- Professional Indemnity (with EL/PL)
- Liability
- Cyber
- Management Liability
- Directors & Officers Liability
Come and talk to MUM so we can help you win business.
MGB Insurance Brokers is a wholesale Lloyd’s broker specialising in placing:
- Professional Indemnity
- Brokers’ Own E&O with MGB’s Exclusive Fenchurch Law Limited legal support
- Directors & Officers Liability
- Management Liability
- Financial Institutions
- Medical Malpractice
- Cyber
We are authorised to place business directly into the Lloyd’s market but also have extensive access to the company (non-Lloyd’s) market. We truly add value and provide our broker partners and their clients with a broad range of options.
We look forward to seeing you and discussing your broking needs.
Mi Commercial Risks is part of Lloyd & Whyte Group, providing high quality underwriting solutions to independently owned insurance intermediaries in the UK.
Mi Commercial Risks supports the independent intermediary, with best of breed products that offer genuine value to insurance buyers. Our product range has recently been extended with the inclusion of Embedded Cyber Risks cover in our Commercial Combined and other package covers.
Mi Property is a division of Mi Specialty which is part of the Lloyd & Whyte Group and borne out of the acquisition of Stride Underwriting and R&Q CRS. Mi Property has over 45 years experience and is now one of the leading wholesale insurance providers in the UK.
We offer our network of over 400 agents and brokers access to property owners insurance schemes for every kind of let commercial property, alongside a full range of supporting products such as rent guarantee insurance, tenants content and tenant vetting services.
MS Amlin is a leading insurer and reinsurer, part of the global top-10 insurance group MS&AD, with operations in the Lloyd’s, UK, Continental European and Bermudian markets.
With a 300-year record, we deliver continuity and insurance solutions for the most complex and demanding risks. Our role places us at the forefront of the Property & Casualty, Marine & Aviation and Reinsurance markets.
We are experts in underwriting and risk management, with both technical capability and deep knowledge of the areas we insure. Whether you’re a broker, agent, insured party or other insurer, you can expect first-rate service and the unwavering support of experts who understand your world and share your goals. And in providing this, we continue to meet our stakeholders’ expectations, empower our people and become a stronger partner for you.
To find out more please visit www.msamlin.com
We are a leading provider of general insurance and financial services. From our strong roots we’ve grown to become a UK-wide organisation, turning over £1billion annually. Yet success hasn’t gone to our heads. We’re proud to remain completely customer focused, down-to-earth and committed to the rural communities we’ve grown from whilst becoming a leading name outside farming too. We offer an extensive range of personal, high net worth and commercial covers with the same expertise, longevity and growth.
Today, our network of more than 300 agencies continues our commitment to personal service. You can join us as an Agent where you will develop and manage your own insurance sales business, selling and introducing a wide range of insurance and financial products.
NBS Underwriting is a market leading MGA who provides competitive and market leading insurance products that give our broker partners a competitive advantage. We know the speed of obtaining quotations is the key to winning business – so we’ve built ours around it.
We have been underwriting for 10 years and have established ourselves as experts in the specialist markets we cover. In a sector where capacity is not guaranteed we offer consistency to brokers that is unrivalled in our field.
Polaris is owned by and supports the UK General insurance industry to digitally trade insurance more effectively.
imarket - Our commercial insurance solution, is used by over 2,000 brokers, to digitally trade 500,000 policies annually with eight of the UKs leading insurers.
Standards – Provide a common language in data capture and messaging, enabling brokers to be able to compare insurance products effectively.
ProductWriter – is used by over 2/3 of the UK insurance market to rate and underwrite their digital business
Come and talk to us and see how we can support your digital trading ambitions.
PremFina ("PremFina Limited") is a UK-based premium finance company. Not only are we the newest provider on the block, we’re also different. Whether it’s our funding or self-financing, we let brokers choose how to finance their customers’ premiums. With PremFina, brokers can enhance their brand and customer journey with our white-labelled system, complete with branded documentation via our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Flexible, robust, modular and scalable with 100 API integration, our software is state of the art, making existing processes automatic and simple. Not only that, we have also received investment from investors who previously backed game changing companies such as Skype, Tesla and Space-X. So what do we do that’s different then? Pretty much everything, actually.
QBE understands that no two companies are the same, so we work hard to deliver insurance cover that meets individual requirements, backed by the experience and expertise you would expect from a specialist business insurer - from complex programmes to simpler e-trading solutions. Brokers looking for solutions for SME customers can access property, casualty and motor coverage as well as specialist lines such as professional indemnity through our e-trading platforms. Our products are designed to maximise the efficiencies that can be obtained from e-trading and with wide acceptance criteria to enable us to quote on the vast majority of enquiries.
Find out more visit www.qbeeurope.com
RMail® Registered Email ™ service is the original, and today’s worldwide standard, for legal, auditable, and timestamped proof of content delivered. It returns a Registered Receipt ™ forensic record that can self-authenticate, re-constructing all transmission data, content, with open tracking, regardless of recipient systems.
Millions of users have enjoyed RPost services for more than a decade in more than 100 countries. Built on RPost’s award-winning, patented, and time-tested RMail® and RSign® platforms, RPost’s products are often part of HealthTech, FinTech, and LegalTech initiatives to improve operations, add more cybersecurity, improve privacy compliance, and digitize workflows with e-signatures.
Sedgwick provides a range of loss adjusting, claims management and risk solutions to insurers, brokers and risk managers.
Broker1 is our specific broker-focused service. It provides you with a single point of contact for technical and administrative claims issues and guarantees the extensive support you and your clients need – before, during and after any type of loss. Gateway to an unrivalled range of expertise, experience and value-added services, Broker1 supplies the benefits of a small business approach with the reach and backing of a large organisation.
SchemeServe is a software company based in the United Kingdom that provides Software-as-a-Service, marketing support and consultancy to brokers, underwriting agencies and insurance companies via the Internet and other more traditional channels. SchemeServe specializes in services for starting, managing and growing traditional and specialist insurance products. Started in 1990, SchemeServe gives the leading edge in super fast scheme deployment and has grown into the platform of choice for hundreds of insurance products worldwide.
SJL Insurance Services is an innovative, forward thinking underwriting agency and Lloyd’s broker with clients located worldwide. We provide fantastic service and products to a large number of intermediaries throughout the UK.
Specialising in property we underwrite our own schemes for vacant or let, commercial or residential risks.
In addition we can assist in placing pubs, restaurants and takeaways and most other hospitality and entertainment venues and our growth has been built on a solid foundation of mutually beneficial relationships and long term partnerships with brokers.
We have delegated authority for shops, offices and surgeries and are seen by our partners as a go-to provider for beauty, tattoo and hairdresser risks.
We can also access many markets for financial lines business (D&O, cyber, PI), commercial combined and complex liability risks; our aim is always to deliver a full and diverse range of insurance products with a great service at competitive premiums with generous commission.
Stride Resource Management offers the UK General Insurance market a fresh approach to recruitment. Founded in 2019, we are experts in the field of recruitment and talent attraction for the industry, with demonstratable knowledge and time-served experience gained directly within the insurance market. Stride is driven by personal service, transparency and integrity, genuinely understanding each Client’s requirements and every Candidate’s skillset and ambition.
The business continues to grow, working with progressive organisations across the Insurance industry (from corporate and independent broking organisations, Insurers, MGA's and service providers) to advise and support with the attraction and retention of talented individuals.
Where insurance distributors come to start, run and grow their businesses
Free to Register. No upfront costs. Pay as you Go.
Our focus is on ensuring your success. Enabling you to sell better insurance, cheaper and faster.
Making insurance more accessible, affordable and eliminating the insurance gap for your customers.
Helping your customers understand and gain access to financial services.
Sutton Specialist Risks Ltd chartered insurers are a specialist wholesaler and MGA, trading exclusively with brokers for over 30 years, offering a range of liability led schemes for contractors;
- Security and Fire
- Electrical
- Home Automation
- Cleaning
- Renewable Contractors
- Facilities Management
- Interiors
- Drain Cleaning
- Pest Control
Schemes are written on bespoke wordings, offering wide cover at competitive terms, backed up by excellent knowledge and service. Quotes can be submitted online via the SSR Combined e-trade facility.
SSR also offer standalone Airside Public and Products Liability and open market Excess of Loss solutions for a wide range of risks.
Company Profile
Thames Underwriting is a specialist underwriting agency providing insurance solutions for Construction, Leisure and Commercial sectors on behalf of Lloyd’s and through “A” rated insurance companies.
Construction
- High Risk Contractors Liability
- Groundworking & Civil Engineering Liability
- Excess Liability
- Contractors All Risks
- General Contractors Liability
Leisure
- Caravan & Park Home Site
- Sports, Social & Leisure Clubs
- Craft Brewers, Cider Makers & Distillers
Commercial
- Commercial Combined
- Property Owners
Travelers
In a dynamic world, your clients need insurance protection they can trust. That’s why Travelers tailors insurance and risk management guidance to each organisation we insure. We cover a wide range of specialist business classes and can help protect a company as it evolves – so your clients can focus on driving their business forward.
We have been insuring your clients’ ambitions for generations: Travelers wrote the first auto insurance, aircraft liability insurance, and personal accident cover for astronauts. We are backed by more than 160 years of experience and financial strength, and we continue to be among the world’s leading commercial property casualty insurers. This has helped us build strategic partnerships and insurer networks around the world, ensuring your clients can count on Travelers wherever they are.
Come and speak to our specialist SME Distribution team about our growing eTrade capabilities and our long-term portfolio approach to building a successful schemes partnership.
The Underwriting Specialists Limited ‘TUS’ is an approved Coverholder at Lloyd’s, based in Hitchin, Hertfordshire. With a wide range of London Market experience within our team, TUS are predominantly focused on underwriting professional indemnity ‘PI’ insurance.
Our PI product covers damages to professionals and their clients, with a range of coverage options and a comprehensive policy. It is open to an array of UK based SME’s, including architects, design & construct risks, engineers, property professionals (inc chartered surveyors) and miscellaneous risks.
This competitive product is underwritten on behalf of Accelerant, offering limits up to £5M both in the aggregate and any one claim. We pride ourselves in our flexible and efficient service with all submissions thoroughly reviewed by a dedicated underwriter to ensure the best terms are offered.
We are a specialist insurance underwriting agency providing quality products backed by high-rated insurers. We can support brokers with niche, hard to place risks as well as general insurance via our accessible and experienced Underwriters or through our online Broker Portal.
We specialise in four key areas: property & commercial, liability & construction, hospitality & leisure and travel & tour. We also offer schemes and DUA management, including portfolio transfers.
We were awarded Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agents status by the CII, proving that we are committed to putting customers’ interests first and invest in continual development of our staff’s technical skills and knowledge.
Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group conducting business in approximately 180 countries and underwriting more than 100 classes of specialty insurance. Our products and capabilities set the standard for the industry, as many of our approximately 3,400* employees are industry-leading experts. Tokio Marine HCC is part of Tokio Marine, a premier global company with a market cap of approximately $32 billion. *
Vasek Insurance
Step into the home of specialist property insurance at Broker Expo, where we are inviting you to take a seat in our lounge. From non-standard construction to a wide range of unoccupied property scenarios, we are here to help brokers looking for specific cover on behalf of their customers.
Vasek has provided property insurance since 1998, understanding the day-to-day needs and challenges of the modern insurance broker.
Our Business Development Managers will be on hand to discuss our products and services at stands 1 and 2.
Voted Network of the Year, the only Network with global broker backing, a Network that values independence as a cornerstone and provides our global resources to achieve your aspirations. Our own CPD accredited Business School, Marketing Consultancy, fantastic Insurer Relationships, access to decision makers and an active Networking programme are all part of the personal attention you receive to build your business.
Quality over quantity, you get what you need, when you need it and you grow your business as you want to. Local and Global, you are with Willis Towers Watson Networks. to find our more and join, www.WTWNETWORKS.com
|Worry+Peace is a commission free social network for insurance. Builidng true comarison through connections.
Zego is a commercial motor insurance provider that powers opportunities for businesses, from fleets of just two vehicles to global enterprises. Its mission is to provide these businesses with insurance they control, saving them both time and money.
The problem that exists is that in an ever-changing world, traditional insurance holds businesses back. Zego, on the other hand, helps businesses to unlock their full potential by putting them in control. Using smart technology and sophisticated data sources, Zego gives businesses the power to monitor and improve their fleet’s performance over time, enabling them to save money by retaining a great price for their cover. It also helps businesses save time, making the administrative side of fleet management easy and the claims process effortless.
Since its inception in 2016, Zego has grown to support hundreds of fleet businesses, and hundreds of thousands of individual vehicles across the UK and Europe. It has also forged partnerships with businesses of all sizes, including BP and Aon.
Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for our partners with the most expansive portfolio of sales management, client delivery and content solutions tailored specifically to UK brokerages. By offering an all-on-one platform with an online client servicing platform and the most comprehensive content library available, we empower our partners to make smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle in service of greater health, wellness and safety.
Founded in 1995, Zywave is now partnering with more than 160 insurance brokers in the UK with 1 in 3 top 100 brokers using Zywave’s solutions.
